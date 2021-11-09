Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TCMD traded down $10.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,585. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.61% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

