Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Tops $13.15

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $44,097.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.15 or 0.00019614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00076075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,746.24 or 0.99529487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.78 or 0.07040939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

