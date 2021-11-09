TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.90 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €30.90 ($36.35) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €26.41 ($31.07) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

