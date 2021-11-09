Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.05.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $185.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

