Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 120.27 ($1.57) on Monday. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market cap of £745.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

