TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Veritas Investment Research cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$51.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The company has a market cap of C$61.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 184.32%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

