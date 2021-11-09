TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.47.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at C$62.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.06. The company has a market cap of C$61.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.36. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$51.10 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 over the last ninety days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.