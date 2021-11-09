TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TCG BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

