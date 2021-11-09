TD Securities Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$22.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.80. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$16.73 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

