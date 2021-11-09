TD Securities Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $72.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

