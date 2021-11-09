TD Securities Lowers Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.42 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

