Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,974. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

