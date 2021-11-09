Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.85.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $147.67. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

