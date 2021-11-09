Tellor Price Tops $65.47 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.47 or 0.00097894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $132.87 million and $28.89 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,112,948 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,423 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

