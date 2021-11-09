TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

