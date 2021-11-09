TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.40.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TIXT opened at C$44.25 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.31.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.