Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 737,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,738,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

