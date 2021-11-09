TENT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107,530.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $826,603.41 and $107,530.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00276311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00161194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00106330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003411 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

