TERA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $103,091.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $103,091.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00075918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,348.75 or 1.00192428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.55 or 0.07009205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020392 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.