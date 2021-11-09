TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $338.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.36 million and $338.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,053,702,414 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,973,305 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.