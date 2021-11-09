Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 8.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,033.00 and last traded at $1,063.22. 1,468,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,643,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,162.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $737.73.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $859.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

