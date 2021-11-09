Tesla (TSLA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

11/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $950.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $905.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $800.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $764.00 to $888.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $800.00 to $830.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $580.00 to $625.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $940.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $825.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/4/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $910.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects.Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. Along with increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. Robust free cash flow (FCF) along with low leverage is another tailwind for Tesla. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

9/23/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,162.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $859.14 and its 200-day moving average is $727.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.03 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $8,063,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 325.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 59.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

