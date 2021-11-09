TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Position Cut by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of TESSCO Technologies worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,200. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TESS opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

