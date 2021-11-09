Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.63% of Texas Instruments worth $1,109,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.57. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

