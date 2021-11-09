TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading 0.4% Higher

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.19 and last traded at $114.88. 271,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 250,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.17.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

