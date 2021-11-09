TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 389.66%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

