The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

