The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.80

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 119.62 ($1.56), with a volume of 393594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

