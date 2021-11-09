The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,656,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,208,000 after buying an additional 366,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

