The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.70 million-$261.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TCS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,421. The stock has a market cap of $689.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

