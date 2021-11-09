The Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of EML opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Eastern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of The Eastern worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

