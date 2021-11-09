The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss Sells 2,035 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EL opened at $349.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

