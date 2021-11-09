The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.610 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE EL traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $346.84. 8,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,661. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $353.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock valued at $79,394,877. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

