The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Raised by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,784,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.