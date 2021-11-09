The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

