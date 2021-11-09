The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

