The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 96,181 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $39,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.13. 5,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,074. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

