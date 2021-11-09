The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
