The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.49.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

