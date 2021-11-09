The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

