The Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. On average, analysts expect The Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

