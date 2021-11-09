Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

TBPH stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,125,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

