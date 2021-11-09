TheStreet Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HY stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 66,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

