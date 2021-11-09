ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDUP. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,350,006 shares of company stock valued at $28,838,687.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

