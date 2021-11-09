Tiptree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,260% compared to the average volume of 553 call options.
Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
