Tiptree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,260% compared to the average volume of 553 call options.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Tiptree alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 125.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.