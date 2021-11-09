Tixl Hits 1-Day Volume of $516,081.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $516,081.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00076547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,618.88 or 1.00031580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.40 or 0.07080410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

