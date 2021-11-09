TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$154.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$3.80 on Tuesday, hitting C$134.38. 229,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

