Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. Sells 998 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMP opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 104,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

