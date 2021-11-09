Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,982. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

