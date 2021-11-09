Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.81.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

